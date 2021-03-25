Search continues for missing EC man

Mar. 24—EAU CLAIRE — Authorities continued their search this week for an Eau Claire man who was reported missing on Saturday, and the man's family is thankful for the efforts of authorities and the support from community members.

Dan Presser, the brother-in-law of the missing man, Edwin Steinacker, 58, said Steinacker took his dog, Timber, for at walk at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Steinacker was reported missing Saturday afternoon after he had not returned home.

"As you now know, he didn't return," Presser said of Steinacker.

"Since late Saturday, members of the Eau Claire police and fire departments have put in an extraordinary effort to locate Ed," he said.

"At first, it was a search in hopes he would be found safe and sound. However, when some of Ed's personal belongings were found in the river on the ice, the rescue efforts turned to recovery," Presser said.

According to police, Steinacker was seen on public cameras at 8:20 a.m. Saturday in McDonough Park.

On Sunday, the Eau Claire Fire Department began a search at the park, which is located on the shoreline of Dells Pond.

Police have said there is nothing suspicious about this case.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Vargo said Wednesday that search boats were out on Dells Pond Sunday through Tuesday. Boats were not launched on Wednesday because of inclement weather, he said.

"It is going to be ongoing," Vargo said of launching search boats. "But it will be weather permitting."

Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance, education, public safety awareness and search and recovery operations for drowned victims to provide resolution for families, also had a boat on the water on Monday.

"They are not an active participant at this point," Vargo said.

Besides search boats, divers were also used on Tuesday, Vargo said.

"As a family, we are heartbroken by Ed's loss and we are hopeful the efforts of the fire and police personnel will bring closure soon. We would like to thank the police and fire personnel for their diligence and dedication to a very difficult task," Presser said.

"Our appreciation for their work goes beyond words," he said.

"We would also like to thank Bruce's Legacy for donating valuable time and resources in the underwater search. It touches our hearts to be at the receiving end of this selfless gift of time and talent," Presser said.

"Thank you also to the friends and co-workers of Ed who have reached out to comfort all of us during this difficult time," he said.