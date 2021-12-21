Search continues for missing girl, 15

Dec. 21—RUTHERFORDTON — A 15-year-old girl remains missing as the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office again seeks the public's help in finding her. Authorities now suspect she may be in Caldwell County.

Katelynn Bodford was reported missing earlier this month, last seen leaving a residence in Bostic. She is described as a white, female with blue eyes and long straight brown or blonde hair, although she may have dyed her hair. Katelynn is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sandals and black pants. She may be in the company of a black male by the name of Kenathan McGuire, according to the sheriff's office.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued a MISSING poster for Katelynn Bodford.

If you believe that you have seen Bodford, or know her whereabouts, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CRIME STOPPERS at 828-286-8477.