Search continues for missing Jacksonville teen

Aug. 3—State and local law enforcement have yet to locate a 15-year-old girl who went missing last Thursday, according to officials.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert for the Jacksonville teenager Friday night.

Mykala Rachelle Barnum, 15, was last seen at her home in Jacksonville near the area of Miss Annies Drive, the alert said. She is a black female, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt hoodie and pajama pants, according to the alert.

"We don't have any information that leads us to believe she was abducted or in danger," Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said. "She left in the middle of the night, no phone, no social media, nothing that gives us any leads."

Authorities note that the circumstances are not regarded as dire enough to require an Amber alert, but the teen is regarded as "missing."

According to the chief, a missing persons report must meet certain classifications before it is deemed an amber alert. As stated the the official Amber Alert website, those classification guidelines include the following:

*

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.

*

The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

*

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

*

The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger.

Anyone with any information on Barnum's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.com. On Twitter @AshMorrison1105.