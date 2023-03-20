Search continues for missing Kansas City, Mo. man and son in northwest Arkansas

A father and his son have been missing at Beaver Lake in Benton County, Ark., since Thursday, March 16m but their kayak has been found.

A jacket was also found, authorities report. There has been no other evidence located in the search for Charles Morris, 46, and Charley Morris, 20. The father and son are from Kansas City, Mo. and they were in Arkansas on spring break, the sheriff's office reported.

Chuck Morris, 46, and Charley Morris, 20, of Kansas City, Mo. are missing from Beaver Lake in Benton County, Arkansas.

A search of the area has been on the water and on land. Flyers are posted in the area, and authorities ask anyone who has information to call them. People can call 911 or the sheriff's office at 479-271-1008.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Kansas City, Mo. father and son missing in Arkansas