Search continues for missing man last seen three weeks ago at Kansas City bus station

Kansas City police are searching for a missing 19-year-old man last seen three weeks ago.

T’Montez Hurt was last seen Feb. 1 at a Greyhound bus station in Kansas City, according to the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, which held a canvassing event with Hurt’s family Saturday.

Missing persons detectives continue to investigate leads in the case but have no updates, said Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Family members are worried for Hurt’s safety, as they’ve heard reports that there are suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance, the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime said in a news release.

Hurt was last seen wearing a royal blue Price Chopper polo and green sweatpants. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Hurt has brown eyes and red and black hair. He also has tattoos on his right arm.

The Ad Hoc Group Against Crime asks anyone with information about Hurt’s whereabouts to call 314-305-9478. The police department’s missing persons unit can also be reached at 816-234-5043.