UPDATE: Missing Marshall County woman found

Found: Casey Brooke Yancy

A Guntersville woman reported missing since Tuesday has been found safe, according to a post at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Casey Brooke Yancy, 27, had left her home on Aldridge Gap Road in Guntersville on Tuesday, and according to authorities had not been seen since.

The Facebook post said an investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

