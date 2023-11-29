Search continues for missing mother of three in Mount Dora

A family is desperate to find a missing woman in Mount Dora.

Police said Nicole Baldwin was reported missing on Nov. 5.

The mother of three was last seen by her 20-year-old daughter on Nov. 2.

Family and friends haven’t stopped looking for Baldwin since the first day she was gone.

Crime scene tape blocked the home where Baldwin lives while investigators searched for clues.

The family has already been conducting several search parties to help find her, the next will be this Sunday.

