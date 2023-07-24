Authorities recover body of missing paddleboarder off Martha’s Vineyard

Authorities have recovered the body of a paddleboarder who went missing in the water off Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend.

Shortly before 10 a.m., divers, boats with side-scan sonar, and Massachusetts State Police and Coast Guard helicopters located the body of a 43-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday.

The recovery was made about 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet.

Another paddleboarder saw the man go under the water, briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then dip below the water, state police said.

Crews launched the search for the man shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday but ultimately paused the operation to allow divers and flight teams a chance to regroup and reassess the situation overnight.

Members of the state police underwater recovery unit and the Massachusetts Environmental Police joined the search Monday morning.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

