Search continues for missing person whose car was found in Alpine

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police continue to search for a missing person reported Wednesday in Alpine.

Police found a white 2022 Mazda CX-5 parked at the Alpine Lookout during the early hours of Wednesday. The vehicle, registered to an individual reported missing to the New York City Police Department on Tuesday, was found unoccupied, raising concerns and prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Police did not identify the missing person.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Detective Bureau, in collaboration with the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Drone and K-9 units, initiated an extensive search operation. A K-9 track from the abandoned vehicle led officers to an area along the cliffs' edge.

The search efforts escalated as the New Jersey Search and Rescue Team was summoned to the location. Despite thorough inspections around the Alpine Lookout, both on foot and aided by the Rockland Sheriff Drone Unit, the search yielded no immediate results, a police statement said.

The investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Parkway Police Detective Bureau, working together with the NYPD 1st Precinct Detective Squad.

Residents and visitors in the area are urged to report any information that may aid in the investigation. The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department can be reached at 201-768-6001.

