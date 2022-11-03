Search continues for missing toddler Quinton Simon despite ‘low’ chance of recovering his body

Despite hundreds of tips and weeks of digging through debris at a local landfill, authorities have yet to find the body of Quinton Simon — a Georgia toddler who vanished one month ago.

“The FBI and Chatham County Police Department searchers are continuing to work tirelessly in the landfill to recover Quinton’s remains,” police said in a Twitter thread Wednesday night.

Quinton seemingly vanished from a playpen in his Savannah home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5. The boy was reported missing hours later, sparking “the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department,” police said. Officers have combed through his backyard, scoured the surrounding area, including a nearby pond, and have since moved on to a landfill, which could become the 20-month-old toddler’s final resting place.

“We knew going into this landfill search, the odds of recovering Quinton’s remains were low,” police said. “Most landfill searches do not end in a recovery due to many factors including volume of trash to search and compression of the debris, however we stay focused.”

Police added the search “has been a task more grueling (than) anyone could imagine” and thanked the Chatham County Police Department officers, FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office personnel “who have gone to that site day after day — determined to find Quinton & to find answers.”

The update comes about two weeks after Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had “every belief” they would uncover Simon’s remains at the landfill. While he did not say what exactly brought them to the site, Hadley noted that authorities believe Quinton “was placed in a specific dumpster, at a specific location and it was brought here by regular means of disposal.”

The boy’s mother, Leilani Simon, who initially reported his disappearance, remains the prime suspect in the case. No arrests or charges have so far been announced in the case.

Police promised they would carry on in their search for Quinton and expressed their gratitude for the support from those within the community and beyond.

“We appreciate every word and act of kindness for our department and everyone who is working so hard on this case,” police said.