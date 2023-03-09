Death of missing Union County woman ruled a homicide

The body of a missing 37-year-old Monroe woman was found this week Jackson County in western North Carolina, Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey announced Thursday.

The death of Alison Thomas has been ruled a homicide, investigators said.

Thomas was last seen on Feb. 13 on Flint Ridge Road in northeastern Union County.

Her body was located on national forest land, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s offices and the State Bureau of Investigation are trying to find who is responsible for Thomas’ death.

Cathey said the killing was an isolated incident and there is no known cause for anyone in Jackson or Union counties.

Searching for Thomas

Before the latest development in the case, Thomas’ family handed out missing person’s flyers Thursday with a picture of her smiling face.

The fliers covered windshields at a shopping center in Oakboro.

“You don’t really hear about things like that around here that often,” one concerned shopper told Channel 9 last month.

All day long, a search party of family and friends combed through thick brush in a wooded area between Oakboro and Marshville near where Thomas was last seen.

Investigators with the Union County Sheriff’s Office say Thomas was living at a home on Flint Ridge Road and was last seen the day before Valentine’s Day.

Deputies have conducted an extensive search of that area without any signs of Thomas. At this point, they haven’t been able to rule anything out.

Family shared their fears for Thomas’ safety and suspicions of foul play. The woman is without her car, purse and glasses raising the alarm.

“We know that something is awry, that something has gone on, and we do not believe in any way, shape, or form that she walked away from anything,” Sunshine Thomas, Alison’s sister, told Channel 9 earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that helps locate Alison. They are also encouraging people to submit tips through their app or by phone at (704)283-5600.

