Search continues for mother-daughter duo charged with killing 13-year-old girl

Mar. 26—BLUEFIELD — The search continued Friday for a mother-daughter duo charged in the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 43, both of Bluefield, are facing charges of first-degree murder, Lt. Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.

The two women are considered "armed and dangerous," Adams said.

The juvenile was shot around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield, Adams said, explaining that shots were fired into the vehicle in which the juvenile was traveling.

Adams said the incident stemmed from a previous domestic-related shooting earlier in the evening on Memorial Avenue.

The juvenile was shot while Wallace was firing at her boyfriend, who was in a vehicle with an adult female and the young teen, Adams said.

"His sister was picking him up," Adams said. "The little girl who was shot and killed was his sister's daughter."

The juvenile died on Thursday, one day after the shooting.

Wallace is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing more than 250 pounds.

Brooks is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing more than 180 pounds.

Adams said it is believed that the two women may still be in the Mercer County area.

"We have several leads, and the U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search," Adams said. "We are still collecting evidence and surveillance video. The evidence against them is strong."

Adams said anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wallace and Brooks is asked to contact the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101 (option 1) or call 911.

"These individuals are considered dangerous," Adams said. "Please do not approach them."

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

