Search continues for motorist who drove SUV at Boston officer, prompting police to open fire

The search continues Wednesday morning for a motorist who drove their SUV at a Boston officer, prompting police to open fire on the vehicle Tuesday night, officials said.

The driver in a rental car with Florida plates sped at the officer near the intersection of Wachusett Street and Eldridge Road in Jamaica Plain around 8 p.m. and police shot at the vehicle as it fled the scene, according to Boston Police Department.

Multiple evidence markers were spotted on the ground following the shooting.

At least one bullet pierced the maroon SUV, which was later found abandoned about a half mile away on Weld Hill Road. The driver, who wasn’t hurt, apparently took off from the area on foot.

The officer who was targeted by the driver wasn’t injured.

The manhunt for the driver is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW