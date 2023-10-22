Search continues for Nashville police chief's estranged son after shooting of two officers

La Vergne Police Department, in Tennessee, has issued a shelter-in-place order asking some residents to lock their doors and stay inside while officers search for a man suspected of shooting two officers this afternoon.

Police are searching for suspect, identified by police as 38-year-old John C. Drake, Jr., who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Nashville Police confirmed Saturday evening that the suspect is Chief John Drake's estranged son.

The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. in front of a Dollar General Store, at 670 Stones River Road in La Vergne while officers pursued a possible stolen vehicle, according to La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews.

"Our officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. They made contact with a subject. They struggled with that subject," said Chief Moews. "During that struggle the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots."

Both injured officers are in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One officer, whose name was not released but who is a nearly three-year veteran of the agency, was shot in the left shoulder. The other officer, who has held the position for a year and a half, was shot in his right groin and right forearm.

Police ask residents who see a man matching the suspect description to call police at 911 or the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744. The suspect wore gray pants and a "black T-shirt with a hockey mask emblem on the front with red lettering," Moews said. He fled the scene northbound on Stones River Road.

"Lock your doors and call the police if you see subjects matching this description," Moews said.

Chief Drake issued a statement Saturday evening calling for his son's arrest.

"Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon," Drake said in the statement. "He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

Mayor Freddie O'Connell quickly issued his own statement in support of Drake.

"My heart goes out to Chief Drake, his family, and the two wounded LaVergne police officers. I know that despite our best efforts -- including in their early years -- we can't be responsible for the choices of family members," O'Connell said. "I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. He is the right Chief of Police for Nashville."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Search continues for Nashville police chief's son in shooting