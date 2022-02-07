Search continues for NC man after a missing 1-year-old girl found safe, officials say

Authorities continue to search for a North Carolina man in connection with the weekend disappearance of a 1-year-old girl.

Jeremy Scott Lemmond, 39, is suspected of taking Lilliana Josephine Lemmond, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Lilliana was reported missing by police in Mint Hill early Sunday, according to NCDPS. An Amber Alert was canceled after the child was found safe later that day. Police did not provide information on how she was located.

Lemmond remained at large on Monday. Police have not said if he will be charged once he’s found.

He’s been arrested for assault on a female and multiple driving offenses in Mecklenburg County, according to Sheriff’s Office and NCDPS records.

Lemmond is 6 feet tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to NCDPS. He was last seen in the 5300 block of Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, and authorities believe he’s driving a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with N.C. license tag number JBV6840.

A woman may be traveling with Lemmond in the vehicle, which has a damaged muffler being supported by some sort of bungee cord or strap, WSOC-TV reported, citing Mint Hill police.

Anyone with information can contact the Mint Hill Police at 704-889-2231, or call 911.