Search continues for North Sacramento shooters as Taco Festival on Del Paso Blvd. called off

Investigators on Wednesday continued their search for three suspects in a weekend shooting in Old North Sacramento that wounded four people, including a 10-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street. Officers found the boy and the girl, each with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital. Officers later learned two adults were also admitted to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

That night, three men were spotted walking up to a corner store, looking at a group around the corner and then firing shots before running away, according Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are seeking information from the public to help solve this crime.

The Sacramento Police Department said on Wednesday investigators did not have any further suspect information to release.

Taco festival postponed

The Vida De Oro Foundation, a Sacramento community group, announced on Wednesday that it was postponing its annual Sacramento Taco Festival on Del Paso Boulevard over safety concerns after Saturday night’s shooting. The foundation has organized the festival since 2012.

“This is very frustrating for organizations like ours that try to bring good things to this neighborhood, only to have that goodwill undone because of incidents like this,” said Mina Perez, the foundation’s president and CEO. “We have been very active on the Boulevard since 2007, bringing art shows, activities, and events, and we have never felt as threatened as we do today.”

The taco festival was scheduled for Sunday. It’s unclear when the event will be rescheduled. The foundation said in a news release that taco lovers from throughout the region “will have to wait a little longer” as organizers look for a new sight to hold festival, which also is the community group’s annual fundraiser.

Three suspects were captured on video of the shooting in front of Sunland Liquor, according to the Vida De Oro Foundation. Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers has posted on its website images of the suspects captured on the video footage.

Perez and her group said last weekend’s shooting “is a growing issue of crimes on the Boulevard including break-ins and robberies.”

The foundation is a group of artists, performers and business owners who promote arts, food and culture to increase community engagement through public events and activities. The foundation’s mission is to highlight the best qualities of neighborhoods and the potential of communities.

Perez, a board member for the North Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, said it’s “unfortunate that the Boulevard is headed the wrong direction,” and the consequences will lead to fewer people visiting the neighborhood or attending street events like the festival.