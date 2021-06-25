The search continues. Here are some of the people missing after the Surfside condo collapse

The search continues. Here are some of the people missing after the Surfside condo collapse

Taylor Dolven, Connie Ogle
The search continues Friday for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that 159 people are missing, based on data collected at the reunification site and missing person reports. Four people have been confirmed deceased and 120 people have been accounted for, she said.

People with missing loved ones should call the family reunification hotline at 305-614-1819, visit the family reunification center, which moved Friday to the Grand Beach Hotel, 9449 Collins Ave., or open a missing person report online. Those who survived the collapse should fill out a wellness check form online.

The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse.

Here is a list of names of people who have been reported missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside.

The Herald will keep updating this list. Please send information to jchrissos@miamiherald.com or areyes@miamiherald.com

People reported missing in Surfside condo collapse

Unpictured people reported missing:

Jose A. Gonzalez and wife Maria Gonzalez. He is an attorney and she is a therapist.

Lois Marcus

Chaya Gila bas Yehudis

Ilan Ben Ronit

Hilda Noriega, mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega

Maggie Vazquez-Bello and Rosa Saez were staying with their friend Plasencia.

Engineer Simon Segal

Any information about the following people (listed by their Hebrew names), please contact Chabad of South Broward:

Ari Ben Ita

Moshe Ben Shoshana

Moshe Ben Toba

Lein Ben Ilana

Yehuda Arie Ben Fejga Rivkah

Rut Bat Sara

Devorah Bat Clara

Chaim Ben Sara

Malka Bas Sara Rochel

Yisroel Tzvi Yosef Ben Toiba

Tzvi Doniel Ben Yehudis

Ita Bat Miriam

Leibl Ben Feigue Rivka

Myriam Notkin and husband Arnie Notkin

Miriam Bat Sara

Jay Kleinman

Frankie Kleinman

Ilan Naibryf and his mother, Karen

Ilan Ben Avraham

Ilan Ben Kalman

Deborah Bat Clara

Mikael Ben Hans

Gabriela Bat Sarah

Leib Ben Shoshana

Sarah Bat Ida

Nancy Bat Sofia

Franky Ben Nancy

Deborah Bat Haia

Jay Ben Nancy

Nicole Bat Andrea

Yaakov Reuvein Hacohen Ben Devorah

Nancy Kress Levin

Brad Cohen

