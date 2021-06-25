The search continues. Here are some of the people missing after the Surfside condo collapse

The search continues Friday for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that 159 people are missing, based on data collected at the reunification site and missing person reports. Four people have been confirmed deceased and 120 people have been accounted for, she said.

People with missing loved ones should call the family reunification hotline at 305-614-1819, visit the family reunification center, which moved Friday to the Grand Beach Hotel, 9449 Collins Ave., or open a missing person report online. Those who survived the collapse should fill out a wellness check form online.

The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse.

Here is a list of names of people who have been reported missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside.

The Herald will keep updating this list. Please send information to jchrissos@miamiherald.com or areyes@miamiherald.com

People reported missing in Surfside condo collapse

Unpictured people reported missing:

▪ Jose A. Gonzalez and wife Maria Gonzalez. He is an attorney and she is a therapist.

▪ Lois Marcus

▪ Chaya Gila bas Yehudis

▪ Ilan Ben Ronit

▪ Hilda Noriega, mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega

▪ Maggie Vazquez-Bello and Rosa Saez were staying with their friend Plasencia.

▪ Engineer Simon Segal

Any information about the following people (listed by their Hebrew names), please contact Chabad of South Broward:

▪ Ari Ben Ita

▪ Moshe Ben Shoshana

▪ Moshe Ben Toba

▪ Lein Ben Ilana

▪ Yehuda Arie Ben Fejga Rivkah

▪ Rut Bat Sara

▪ Devorah Bat Clara

▪ Chaim Ben Sara

▪ Malka Bas Sara Rochel

▪ Yisroel Tzvi Yosef Ben Toiba

▪ Tzvi Doniel Ben Yehudis

▪ Ita Bat Miriam

▪ Leibl Ben Feigue Rivka

Story continues

▪ Myriam Notkin and husband Arnie Notkin

▪ Miriam Bat Sara

▪ Jay Kleinman

▪ Frankie Kleinman

▪ Ilan Naibryf and his mother, Karen

▪ Ilan Ben Avraham

▪ Ilan Ben Kalman

▪ Deborah Bat Clara

▪ Mikael Ben Hans

▪ Gabriela Bat Sarah

▪ Leib Ben Shoshana

▪ Sarah Bat Ida

▪ Nancy Bat Sofia

▪ Franky Ben Nancy

▪ Deborah Bat Haia

▪ Jay Ben Nancy

▪ Nicole Bat Andrea

▪ Yaakov Reuvein Hacohen Ben Devorah

▪ Nancy Kress Levin

▪ Brad Cohen