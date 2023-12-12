Search continues for pickup believed involved in hit-and-run, Fort Myers Police say

Officers responded to the area of 3332 Palm Beach Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Three days after a pedestrian was killed in a Fort Myers hit-and-run, police released details, including the type of vehicle they seek.

Authorities are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a dark Chevy Silverado captured on camera. Police say it’s a 2003-2007 single cab pickup, with cab lights on the front roof.

Additionally, the pickup has what appears to be white lettering or stickers on both sides.

What happened Saturday?

Officers said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police said the man died shortly after their arrival. He's at least one of 109 fatalities stemming from Lee County crashes this year.

Officers responded to the area of 3332 Palm Beach Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

A photo captured the pickup in the area of First and Jackson streets.

Police ask that anyone with information about the pickup to contact them at 239-321-7700 or to remain anonymous by contacting Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

