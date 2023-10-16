Search continues for San Diego woman who went missing in northern Arizona

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said the search for a San Diego woman continues after she disappeared two weeks ago in northern Arizona.

Chelsea Grimm, 32, was reported missing by her family to the Phoenix Police Department on Oct. 4.

Hunters northeast of Ashfork informed the Sheriff's Office on Oct. 5 of a suspicious white Ford Escape parked on a forest service road.

Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle and confirmed that it belonged to Grimm, the Sheriff's Office said. There was no sign of Grimm or her pet bearded dragon, who goes by the name Roz or Roxy.

Police found a camera in the vehicle that had selfies of Grimm that showed the shirt she was last wearing, her vehicle, and the face mask she wears, the Sheriff's Office said.

Police believed Grimm was originally traveling from San Diego to Connecticut when she stopped in Arizona.

Grimm was last seen Sept. 28 in Williams, Arizona, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on Grimm's whereabouts is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523.

