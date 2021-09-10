Search continues for speeding driver who eluded Rowland police

Sep. 10—ROWLAND — The search continues for a 42-year-old Lumberton man who escaped police pursuit Wednesday after allegedly speeding and running stop signs.

Nicholas Leggett is wanted by police in relation to a vehicle chase that began about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday when he "refused to pull over for a traffic violation near Bond and Main streets in Rowland," according to the Rowland Police Department.

According to police reports, the driver reached speeds of 50 miles per hour in the town and failed to stop at "several stop signs." The speed limit in Rowland is 35 mph and 20 mph on Main Street.

Leggett drove his burgundy, four-door Honda Accord to the 200 block of Benton Court Apartments, where he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the police department. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

"Police set up a perimeter to find Leggett but he got away," a police department release reads in part.

Anyone with information about Leggett's whereabouts is asked to call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.