Search continues for survivors after major Norway landslide

  • Emergency services near the site of a landslide in Ask, northeast of Oslo, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday. (Fredrik Hagen/NTB via AP)
  • The police task force leader, Roger Pettersen, holds a press briefing in Ask, after a major landslide, Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday, injuring at least 10 people, leaving 21 unaccounted for and destroying several homes, authorities said. Some 700 people were evacuated amid fears of further landslides. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB via AP)
  • A rescue helicopter files over the site of a landslide in Ask, northeast of Oslo, early Thursday morning Dec. 31, 2020. A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday. (Terje Bendiksby/NTB via AP)
  • A rescue helicopter files near the site of a landslide in Ask, northeast of Oslo, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday. (Fredrik Hagen/NTB via AP)
  • A rescue helicopter files over the site of a landslide in Ask, northeast of Oslo, early Thursday morning Dec. 31, 2020. A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday. (Terje Bendiksby/NTB via AP)
  • The scene after a landslide occurred in a residential area in Ask, near Oslo, Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday, injuring at least 10 people, leaving 21 unaccounted for and destroying several homes, authorities said. Some 700 people were evacuated amid fears of further landslides. (Fredrik Hagen/NTB via AP)
1 / 6

Norway Landslide

Emergency services near the site of a landslide in Ask, northeast of Oslo, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday. (Fredrik Hagen/NTB via AP)
JARI TANNER

HELSINKI (AP) — Rescue workers in Norway on Thursday continued searching for 10 people, including children, who are missing a day after a massive landslide struck a residential area near the capital.

Time was running out to find survivors in destroyed buildings amid wintry weather conditions. Authorities said it was too dangerous to send ground rescue patrols to the ravaged area in the village of Ask in the municipality of Gjerdrum, some 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. Instead, the search was carried out with the help of helicopters, drones and heat cameras.

“We still have hope of finding people and saving lives,” police spokesman Dag Andre Sylju told the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

There were no reports of casualties, but some 10 people were injured, one of them seriously, in what Prime Minister Erna Solberg called “probably one of the biggest landslides we have had."

Officials said at least nine buildings with some 30 apartments were destroyed in the early Wednesday landslide.

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated, and officials said up to 1,500 people may be moved from the area amid fears of further landslides.

The landslide cut across a road through Ask, home to some 5,000 people, leaving a deep, crater-like ravine that cars could not pass. Photos and video footage showed dramatic scenes of buildings on the edge of the ravine.

The area is known for having a lot of so-called quick clay, a form of clay that can change from solid to liquid form. Experts said the substance of the clay combined with excessive precipitation and damp weather conditions may have contributed to the landslide.

Norwegian media reported that authorities in 2005 warned building companies not to construct houses in the area, but houses were eventually built there later in the decade.

Latest Stories

  • Trump news - live: President abandons Mar-a-Lago NYE party as Secret Service drops loyalists from Biden detail

    Follow the latest updates

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Mexican president makes show of popularity against world leaders

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday showed off his popularity in comparison to other world leaders, saying the media did not want the public to know how much support he enjoys. Asked during a regular news conference how confident he was heading into 2021, when Mexico holds legislative elections in June, Lopez Obrador said he was optimistic. Then he asked aides to project an ongoing survey of 13 world leaders' approval ratings.

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

  • Secret Service changing personnel amid concerns some may be Trump supporters - report

    Senior officers who previously protected Joe Biden as vice president are expected to be brought back on board

  • Turkish police detain Islamic State suspects -Anadolu

    Turkish police detained people suspected of ties to the Islamic State militant group in an operation targeting a total of 35 foreign suspects in Istanbul on Thursday, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. It said the counter-terror squad police carried out simultaneous raids on 34 addresses in 14 districts of the city after receiving intelligence about possible militant attacks over the New Year period. Prosecutors in the capital Ankara ordered the arrest of a further 15 suspects in another Islamic State-related investigation, Anadolu also said.

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Official: Trooper under investigation dies, apparent suicide

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Three law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said Senior Trooper August “Gus” McKay shot himself after authorities arrived at his Washington Parish home. The officials were not authorized to discuss McKay’s death and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

  • Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. "Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series", it said. Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

  • 'Lower than we hoped': Trump officials ask for patience on vaccine

    Operation Warp Speed officials said Covid-19 vaccines were slowed this month by the holidays and snow, but that January would be different.

  • McConnell Criticizes $2,000 Stimulus Check Plan as Benefitting High-Earners

    Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said in a floor speech on Wednesday that Democrats’ attempts to pass a standalone bill to disburse $2,000 stimulus checks has “no realistic chance” of passage.McConnell is planning to organize a vote on a bill that combines the $2,000 checks with provisions to set up an election fraud commission and a repeal of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. All three proposals are supported by President Trump, but it is unlikely that they will pass the Senate as one bill.“It’s hardly clear that the federal government’s top priority should be sending thousands of dollars to” high earners, McConnell said. The Senate should work on “smart targeted aid, not another fire hose of borrowed money that encompasses other people who are doing just fine.”McConnell added, “The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help.”While the $2,000 checks would be disbursed according to income level, married couples making between $150,000 and $200,000 a year, and in some cases up to $300,000 would still receive some funding under the plan.President Trump announced his support for the $2,000 checks after congressional Republicans and Democrats agreed on $600 stimulus checks as part of the latest coronavirus relief package. Democrats including House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) promptly backed the measure.Republican supporters of the $2,000 stimulus checks include Senators Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), and Georgia Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have also backed the measure.

  • Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

    Four people were killed at a Houston home Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself. Officers went to a home in the city’s northeast around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

  • Minneapolis police kill man during traffic stop

    Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city's south side Wednesday night. Police say the man was a felony suspect and that he shot at officers, who then returned fire. (Dec. 31)

  • Egypt summons Ethiopia's envoy over comments - statement

    The Egyptian foreign ministry summoned the Ethiopian Chargé d'Affairs to Cairo on Wednesday to provide clarifications over comments made by the spokesman of the Ethiopian foreign ministry, it said. The comments "addressed" Egyptian internal affairs, the ministry added without providing more details. It was not immediately clear what comments had angered Egypt.

  • Authorities investigating if Nashville suicide bomber also blew up his dogs

    Warner told a friend he was going to spend time away with his dogs

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • The Preposterous Louie Gohmert Lawsuit

    The United States Constitution provides a number of mechanisms by which anomalies or emergencies within the electoral system might be resolved. It provides no mechanisms whatsoever by which the losers can contrive a do-over.This appears to be unclear to at least two Republican congressmen. Representative Louis Gohmert of Texas has signaled his intention to sue Mike Pence in district court if Pence refuses to use the absolute power Gohmert claims the vice president possesses under the Twelfth Amendment and to hand the election to Trump. Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, meanwhile, has announced that “dozens” of Republican members of Congress will object to the Electoral College results when Congress meets to certify them on January 6. By registering their objections, Brooks says, he and his fellow legislators will be making a “tough decision.”The opposite is true. It is never easy to lose an election -- especially when it is close. But the “tough decision” here is to resist the president’s increasingly unmoored accusations, to ignore those who are irresponsibly echoing them, and to respect the outcome. If either of these two schemes were to succeed, the result would be the weakening of the federal system and the establishment of a disastrous precedent for future elections -- not to mention the rank subversion of democracy.Gohmert’s plan is particularly preposterous, in that it would entrench into American law the idea that the incumbent vice president is permitted -- perhaps even obliged — to veto the results of any presidential election whose outcome he dislikes. Instead, as president of the Senate, the vice president has a purely ministerial role presiding over the counting of electoral votes by Congress. If Richard Nixon could serve this function after his own heartbreaking loss in 1960, surely Mike Pence can sign off on this year’s results.That almost no Republican senators have shown any interest in actively pursuing these ploys is a testament to their good sense, which makes it all the more disappointing that Josh Hawley has volunteered to join Brooks in objecting. President Trump has taken aim at the majority leader, Mitch McConnell, for acknowledging that Joe Biden is the president-elect, and at the assistant majority leader, John Thune, for observing that the Mo Brooks plan is destined to “go down like a shot dog.” In Trump’s estimation, McConnell’s statement shows that he does not know how “to fight,” while Thune’s shows that he is “weak.” There is, indeed, a great deal to admire about politicians who give their cause their all. But there is nothing strong or admirable about seeking to overturn the result of a presidential election.Trump and his team have had ample time to produce evidence of the widespread fraud they allege changed the outcome in key states and have failed to do so. Congress should now do its job and ratify the results in good faith, no matter how much it enrages the president.