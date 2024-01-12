Search continues for suspect who allegedly fractured man’s face at Parkland bar

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying an assault suspect.

Officials say the suspect approached a customer at Krickett’s Bar & Grill in Parkland on Dec. 31 and punched him in the face.

The victim’s face was fractured by the blow.

The suspect and his companion then left the bar in a dark blue pickup with a lifted suspension.

He is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s who is about six foot tall with a heavy build, brown hair, and a beard.

If you recognize this assault suspect officials ask that you submit an anonymous tip to 1-800-222-TIPS

If you recognize this assault suspect, please submit an anonymous tip: P3 Tips app tpcrimestoppers.com 1-800-222-TIPS Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, January 11, 2024