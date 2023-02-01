Search continues for suspect in deadly double shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton

Authorities are still searching for a suspect in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton on Tuesday that left one person dead and another injured.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at the store on North Montello Street around 1:35 p.m. found two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect fled from scene following the shooting.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to area hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. There was no immediate word on the second victim’s condition.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dollar Tree said, “We are aware of the tragic incident at our store in Brockton this afternoon and are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrible crime.”

Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence as detectives scoured the area for evidence.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

