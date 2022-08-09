Search continues for suspect in shooting death of off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey

The Downey Police Department is still looking for a suspect connected to the Monday shooting death of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey.

Officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping mall, according to the Downey Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the man next to his car in the parking lot near LA Fitness, where he was receiving CPR, police said.

Despite being administered first aid, the victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives later identified the victim as an off-duty officer from the Monterey Park Police Department, authorities said.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday night, Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon said she and her department were in mourning.

"The loss of any life is tragic," Gordon said. "The loss of this life is especially painful when it's one of our own."

A procession on Monday night escorted the officer's body from the scene to the coroner's office.

The Monterey Park Police Department did not release any information about the officer, including his name or how long he’d been with the department, out of concern for the investigation and respect for his family’s privacy.

The Downey Police Department is leading the investigation but as of Tuesday had not released any details about the shooting, including whether it might have involved one or more suspects or the timeline of events leading up to the gunfire.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.