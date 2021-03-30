Search continues for suspect in New York City attack on 65-year-old Asian woman

Ursula Perano
·1 min read

Authorities remain on the lookout for an individual suspected of attacking a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City on Monday, including shoving her to the ground, kicking her and stomping on her face in New York City on Monday.

The big picture: The lone offender is also suspected of hurling anti-Asian slurs at the victim, who was reportedly on her way to church. ABC 7 writes that the assailant fled the scene and pulled a knife once nearby workers tried to confront him.

  • The attack coincides with an uptick in violence against Asian and Pacific Islanders across America, prompting calls for reform and efforts to address anti-Asian racism.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the suspect, pictured below, to contact 800-577-TIPS.

  • Warning: Footage of the attack shows graphic violence.

