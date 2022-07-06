Search continues for suspects who opened fire at Parker County birthday party

Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help to identify and locate suspects involved in a Sunday night residential shooting at an Aledo home during a birthday party.

More than a dozen people were at the party including several young children when the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Meadow Lane in Aledo.

No one suffered gunshot wounds, but those attending the party found several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home.

After they were called to the scene, sheriffs deputies located several spent bullet casings in the front yard and roadway in front of the home.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Sunday as those at the party reported hearing several “pops”outside of the home. Those in attendance initially believed the sounds were fireworks, said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in a news release posted on Monday on the department’s Facebook page.

But they later found the bullet holes in the home, Authier said.

The sheriff said the case remained under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects is encouraged to contact Parker County Sheriff‘s Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. You may remain anonymous when contacting Parker County Crime Stoppers. You may also submit tips online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link.