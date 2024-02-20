Search continues for three men who escaped from MacLaren, including two from Salem

MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility is in Woodburn and can house up to 271 male youths.

Police continue to search for three 19-year-old men who escaped Sunday night from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn.

The men escaped at about 9:12 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Oregon Youth Authority, the state's juvenile justice agency. Warrants have been issued for their arrest, and MacLaren is on lockdown while Oregon State Police investigate.

Two of the men are from Salem and were adjudicated in Marion County – Angel Diaz-Barrera and Julian Diaz-Navarro. Diaz-Barrera were sent to MacLaren for robbery 1 and carry/use of a dangerous weapon. Diaz-Navarro is in for attempt assault 1, carry/use dangerous weapon.

The third man, Xavier Swimm, is from Portland. He was sent to MacLaren for attempted assault 2 and aggravated harassment in Multnomah County.

OYA asks anyone who sees the men to please call 911. Anyone with information about their whereabouts, should call Oregon State Police, 503-375-3555 (reference case # SP 24-054230).

MacLaren is a youth correctional facility for males. It can house up to 271 male youth, according to the MacLaren webpage.

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com, or follow her work on Twitter @CapiLynn and Facebook @CapiLynnSJ.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Search continues for three men who escaped from MacLaren in Woodburn