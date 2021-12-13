Search continues after tornado rips through Illinois Amazon warehouse, killing at least six people

Good Morning America

There were at least 40 tornadoes reported across nine states between Friday night and early Saturday morning -- unusual for December in the United States. Kentucky was the worst-hit state, with at least 20 confirmed fatalities, according to local officials. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned Sunday that the death toll from what he described as "the most devastating tornado event in our state's history" could exceed 100, but then later said the tally might be closer to 50. Beshear said at least 300 members of the Kentucky National Guard have been deployed across the state to help remove debris and search for survivors as well as victims.