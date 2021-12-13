Search continues after tornado rips through Illinois Amazon warehouse, killing at least six people

Severe storms swept across the South and Midwest, spawning tornadoes across eight states. Outside St. Louis in Edwardsville, Illinois, a tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse, killing at least six. Mola Lenghi sat down with one mother who lost her son, a Navy veteran, as the search continues.

