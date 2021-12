Reuters

RAVANUSA, Italy (Reuters) -Rescuers plan to work through the night in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa to try to find survivors of a suspected gas explosion that killed at least three people. "We have two great friends still under there, we are praying to God that they pull them out okay," local resident Lillo Cavallaro told Reuters. Gas grid operator Italgas expressed its sorrow and condolences to people in Ravanusa. "The Ravanusa distribution network was fully inspected in both 2020 and 2021," said the company, adding that there were no construction sites on the section of pipeline affected.