Search continues for woman missing since mid-2022

Jan. 10—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for help to find a woman last seen in mid-2022.

Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue in either late August or early September. She has brown hair and brown eyes while standing at about 5 foot, 6 inches and weighing around 190 pounds.

Boatman, a Black woman, could have gone to Los Angeles when she disappeared, but has not returned, police said in a statement.

Those with information about Boatman's disappearance are encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.