Search continues for women wanted in juvenile shooting death

Mar. 29—BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield mother and daughter wanted for killing a 13-year-old girl remained on the lam Monday.

Lt. Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 43, continued to be sought by authorities.

The juvenile was shot around 11 p.m. last Wednesday night at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield, Adams said in an earlier report.

The shots were fired into a vehicle in which the juvenile was traveling.

Adams said the incident stemmed from a previous domestic-related shooting earlier in the evening on Memorial Avenue.

The juvenile was shot while Wallace was firing at her boyfriend, who was in a vehicle with an adult female and the young teen, Adams said.

"His sister was picking him up," Adams said. "The little girl who was shot and killed was his sister's daughter."

The juvenile died one day after the incident as a result of injuries from the shooting.

Adams previously said that it is believed the two women may still be in the Mercer County area.

Wallace is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing more than 250 pounds.

Brooks is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing more than 180 pounds.

Adams confirmed Monday that both women have prior criminal histories.

The two are considered "armed and dangerous," he said.

The U.S. Marshal Service is now involved in the search for Wallace and Brooks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wallace and Brooks is asked to contact the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101 (option 1) or call 911.

"Please do not approach them," Adams said.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

