Search continues in Yosemite National Park for California man who went missing four days ago

A man who was last seen backpacking with a group of people over the weekend at Yosemite National Park in California has now been missing for four days.

Officials at the National Park Service said in a news release that Hayden T. Klemenok was hiking on Sunday at the Upper Chilnualna Fall when around 2 p.m. he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction and went missing. The hiking trail, famous for its two waterfalls, spans more than 8 miles with a 2,300-foot elevation gain, according to the park’s website.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen backpacking over the weekend at Yosemite National Park

The news release included photos of Klemenok, along with what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance: a tan brimmed hat, white sunglasses, a red T-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes.

"Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not,” the park service said in the release, requesting that anyone who was in that area of the park on Sunday contact them. The park dispatch can be reached at 209-379-1992.

However, the family of the 24-year-old man, a graduate of San Diego State University, told NBC-TV that they believe he was swept away by the Chilnualna Falls Creek waters. An alert on the park’s website Tuesday warned visitors to stay away from rivers and creeks because of flooding, noting that wet rocks are slippery and that the flowing water is “surprisingly swift, cold, and dangerous.”

A friend of Klemenok's mother started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help the family. Donations had surpassed $42,000 as of Thursday morning.

