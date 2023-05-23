Search for daytime shooting suspect prompted numerous road closures in Boston

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for a daytime shooting in Dorchester.

Boston Police say they responded to a call for shots fired on Gallivan Boulevard around 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene causing officers to shut down Gallivan Blvd at both Dorchester Ave. and Washington Street to facilitate the search for the shooter. Gallivan Boulevard has since been reopened.

A description of the suspect was not immediately made available.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

UPDATE-Gallivan Boulevard is fully reopened. No reported victims at this time. Suspect search ongoing. https://t.co/yowP6MqPFd — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 23, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW