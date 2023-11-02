Search of Delridge-area school comes up empty after report of man with weapon

A report of a man with a weapon entering a school in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood caused fears of a school shooting Thursday morning.

At 10:11 a.m., a passerby reported seeing a man with a rifle entering a school in the 1900 block of Southwest Genesee Street, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Within 7 minutes, police arrived at Pathfinder K-8 and after a search of the building, confirmed there had not been a school shooting. Officers continued to comb through the school and later said it had been cleared.

A short time after the first call, a second caller reported there had been a shooting at a school, but police said there was no indication that a school shooting occurred.

Investigators are trying to contact the two people who called 911.

Seattle Police said the school has been cleared and is safe.







