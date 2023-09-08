Search for driver accused of killing man in wheelchair continues, Henry County police say

Authorities are continuing the search for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

Henry County police said on Sept. 2 at 7 a.m., Robert Stalter left home with his dog Smoke for a morning stroll in the Audubon Estates neighborhood off Willow Lane in McDonough.

When Smoke returned home alone with his leash ripped in half, family members knew something was wrong, authorities said.

According to police, Stalter had been by a car while in his wheelchair and was left to suffer from injuries that would result in his death.

Henry County police say a person of interest was seen wearing red shorts and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Investigator L. Combs at 770-288-8290, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

