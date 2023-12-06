Search for driver after man killed in hit-and-run crash, Columbia police say

A search is underway for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash, the Columbia Police Department said.

The month-old crash became a fatal hit-and-run after the victim, a 64-year-old man, died at an area hospital over the weekend, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

The collision happened Nov. 10, in the 5800 block of Farrow Road, according to police. That’s in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277.

Police said they believe the 64-year-old pedestrian was walking on the median when he was hit by the vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene at about 1 a.m., according to police.

Information about the make and model of the vehicle involved was not available.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call police at 803-545-3500, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Through Monday, 893 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 48 people have died in Richland County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 67 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.