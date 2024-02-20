The search is on for driver, vehicle after first hit-and-run death of 2024

In the first hit-and-run accident of the New Year, a woman was struck and killed on Friday night, February 16, with the driver failing to stop at the scene of the crime.

According to Rick Tomlin, Public Information Officer for the Abilene Police Department (APD), “the investigation in the fatal pedestrian crash continues. There have been no arrests in this incident and we continue searching for the vehicle and driver involved.“

Fatal hit-and-run

According to a press release from APD, officers responded to a “major vehicle collision” on the 3100 block of Pine Street in north Abilene at 9:40 p.m. last Friday night. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Unfortunately, when officers responded to the call they found that the pedestrian had died on the scene. The victim has since been identified as “58-year-old Brenda Ann Janiszewski Jodoin of Virgina," and APD has notified next of kin.

The vehicle had allegedly struck the victim, who was in the roadway at the time, and continued on without stopping. Traffic investigators are now searching for the identity of the driver as well as the type of vehicle that left the scene.

The Abilene Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward regarding this fatal crash. Citizens with information can contact APD at (325) 673-8331 or the Abilene Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, (325) 676-8477 (TIPS).

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Investigators searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run