Search efforts intensify in Maui as death toll from fires reaches 96

Search efforts are ramping up on Maui as teams comb through the ash and rubble for human remains nearly a week after massive blazes tore through the island in what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

The death toll has now climbed to 96, the Maui Police Department reported Sunday night. Fatalities have surpassed the 2018 Camp fire that destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise, where at least 85 died.

The number of dead is expected to climb, Gov. Josh Green said in a video update, and hundreds remain unaccounted for. An estimated 1,100 residents are in shelters, authorities said. About 500 hotel rooms have been made available for those displaced by the fires, and additional lodging will be provided to first responders, officials said.

Over 2,700 structures were destroyed in Lahaina, with an estimated damage of $5.6 billion, Green said.

The governor has ordered a "comprehensive review" into the cause of the fire and how state and local agencies could have averted the disaster.

"We will find out what we could have done to prevent such loss of life," Green said.

Read more: Anatomy of a monster: Maui fire seemed under control. Then it exploded with lethal force

In an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Monday morning, Jeff Hickman, a spokesperson for Hawaii’s Department of Defense, said that search crews are working diligently, "going street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they’ll start to enter buildings.”

At least 400 agents from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in Maui. Additional search-and-rescue teams with dogs, including one from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, are headed to the island. Search efforts should move faster now, Hickman said, which can "hopefully bring some closure to those on Maui."

In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell described Lahaina as a "scene from an apocalyptic movie," with rows of scorched cars lining the streets of a community that has been reduced to ash.

Search teams have mapped out the disaster zone and scoured about 3% of the targeted area, Criswell said, adding that many structures are partially standing, which is challenging search efforts. Engineers are embedded with crews to help assess building stability.

Read more: 'There are bodies everywhere': In devastation of Maui fire, California's past horrors lurk

The Lahaina fire, one of several the broke out last week on Maui, was 85% contained late Sunday, Maui County officials said.

After first erupting early Tuesday, the fire was initially deemed to be out, but winds whipped up by far-off Hurricane Dora that reached up to 81 mph fanned the flames and spurred the blaze to travel about 1 mile every minute, Green said.

A Times review of Maui County's Facebook page showed the first report of a brush fire in Lahaina came in at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday, and evacuations were ordered within three minutes around Lahaina Intermediate School on the town’s northeastern edge. The fire erupted as crews were battling another wildfire farther east.

The sense of alarm seemed to fade by around 10 a.m., when Maui County said it had declared the Lahaina brush fire “100% contained,” although it did warn of power outages limiting the ability to pump water and a report of a downed electrical line in the area.

The blaze then flared up in the afternoon, racing toward communities on West Maui. Nearly all of central Lahaina was eventually reduced to ash.

Records indicate that neither the state nor the county activated sirens ahead of the fire, though other systems were used, including messages broadcast to televisions stations, radios and cellphones. But with the power out and communications systems down, many residents reported receiving no alerts.





Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.