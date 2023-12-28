Search efforts for missing St. Louis woman continue this morning, volunteers wanted

ST. LOUIS — The search continues for a missing Marquisha Williams, despite her ex-boyfriend, Trenton Ivy, admitting to murder in police custody, police say. The missing 29-year-old St. Louis mother of four is feared dead after her ex-boyfriend was charged with her murder on Wednesday.

“We don’t have her yet. That’s the most critical point; we don’t have her back yet,” Williams’ stepfather, Terrence Chavis said. “When we get her back, we’ll stop. Until then, we won’t stop.”

Search efforts continue Thursday morning, starting at 9 a.m. Williams’ family is asking anyone who wants to help to meet them at 9 a.m. Thursday at Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1600 Belt Avenue in St. Louis. The family also plans to meet there at the same time on Friday and search until around 5 p.m. on both days.

They advise people to dress for the cold weather. They’re also asking volunteers to bring flashlights, tools to help clear debris and drones to fly over areas search crews can’t access by foot.

Check the radar: Storm system returns, this time with snow

Trenton Ivy and Marquisha Williams disappeared on December 20. He was arrested on December 22 in Williams’ vehicle. Ivy is being held without bond in Wisconsin until he can be transferred back to St. Louis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.