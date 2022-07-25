Search efforts scale back for missing woman

Jul. 25—UNION TOWNSHIP — While the missing endangered person advisory for Candice Caffas of Union Township remains active, organized large-scale search efforts have halted, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

Caffas is considered to be in danger due to a mental health disability and may be confused, police said.

State police stress that anyone with information on Caffas' whereabouts is asked to contact the Meadville barracks immediately at (814) 332-6911 while Caffas is within the person's line of sight.

As of late Saturday afternoon all current leads in the search were exhausted, so no organized large-scale effort was mounted Sunday, state police said.

However, police said they will investigate all leads on Caffas' potential whereabouts. If any new credible leads are discovered, appropriate actions will be taken to locate her, they added.

Caffas has been missing from her parents' home on Mount Pleasant Road for more than a week. The home is located about 4 miles south of Meadville.

Caffas is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes, police said. She was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs, purple- and-blue sneakers and glasses, according to police.

Caffas left her parents' home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road between 10 p.m. July 15 and 3 a.m. July 16 by climbing out of a bathroom window, police said.

Last week, officials of The Arc of Crawford County confirmed to the Meadville Tribune that Caffas has been a long-time client of the agency. The Arc helps clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Mark Weindorf, executive director of The Arc, told the Tribune on Friday that Caffas' relatives have put up a $2,500 reward for information that leads to her being found.

