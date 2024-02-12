Search for El Monte woman who went hiking alone ends in heartbreak in Mt. Baldy area

Crews searching for a hiker, who went missing a week ago, recovered her body over the weekend from a snow-covered Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The body of hiker Lifei Huang, 22, of El Monte was discovered on Saturday, Feb. 10 in the upper San Antonio Creek Falls area after she began her hike alone on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The body of a missing hiker Lifei Huang, 22, of El Monte was found and recovered from a snow-covered Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Hiker’s body recovered

At about 3:25 on Saturday, Feb. 10, the U.S. Forestry Department told the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office that a citizen flying a drone may have spotted Huang’s body.

Deputies and the sheriff’s West Valley Search and Rescue Crew responded that day to the upper San Antonio Creek Falls.

When rescuers arrived, they were unable to hike to the spot where Huang's body was believed to be due to dangerous conditions on the mountain, authorities said.

Sheriff's aviation crews were also unable to perform an aerial search due to high winds. Rescue team members stayed the night near the location to preserve the scene.

At 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, sheriff’s Air Rescue 306 hoisted medics down to the location. Huang's body was then airlifted off the mountain.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner's Division will determine what caused Huang's death.

“We would like to thank all our personnel and volunteers that aided in the search, as well as the citizen that alerted U.S. Forestry,” sheriff’s officials said in a press release.

City of El Monte officials took to Facebook to say, "Our hearts go out to the Huang family during this difficult time as the El Monte community comes together to grieve the loss of Lifei. We want to express our sincere thanks to the U.S. Department of Forestry and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for their unwavering dedication in the rescue efforts."

Hampered search

After Huang was reported missing, a search and rescue crew on Monday, Feb. 5 arrived in the Mt. Baldy area and began a search but did not find the woman.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, search and rescue crews continued the search in the heavily snow-covered area; however, avalanche risks hindered the search efforts, and the crews were pulled off the mountain, sheriff's officials said.

Search and rescue teams remained at the trailhead and continued their search when conditions were safe, sheriff’s officials added.

On Feb. 9, sheriff's officials stated that Huang remained missing and that ground efforts would resume when weather and mountain conditions improved.

Recent storms covered the mountain with snow and avalanche risks continued. The sheriff's aviation division also continued aerial searches until Huang’s body was located.

Stay away from the mountain

The sheriff's department strongly urges people to refrain from mountain activities during inclement weather.

The weather buried the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains in snow, and it is highly likely hikers will get into trouble, authorities stated.

Resources are stretched to their limits and hikers who get lost may have to wait long periods before help is available, according to sheriff’s officials.

Missing hikers

In recent years, the sheriff’s department has conducted more than 100 search and rescue operations for missing hikers, with over 10 fatalities.

In January and February of 2023, 15 hikers were injured and lost, and two hikers lost their lives on the mountain, sheriff’s officials said.

The dangerous nature of Mt. Baldy was highlighted in January 2023, when accomplished mountaineer and actor Julian Sands went missing and was found dead.

Last month, 75-year-old hiker Raymond Kopecky of Mt. Baldy fell to his death off a 100-foot cliff on the mountain, the Daily Press reported.

Sheriff’s officials identified Kopecky as the hiker who died after he began hiking along Sugarloaf Peak.

