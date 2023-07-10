Search for endangered missing man last seen in Richland County, SC deputies say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands man with medical issues.

Willie Williams was reported missing Monday by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The 78-year-old has not been seen by family members since in the early morning, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

Williams’ family believes he walked away from his home in the 1200 block of Godspeed Road, according to the release. That’s in Eastover, near Congaree National Park.

There’s urgency to find Williams because he suffers from medical conditions, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on his conditions, or if he is need of medication, was not available.

The sheriff’s department described Williams as a 6-foot-1, 240-pound man, and photos shared of him show Williams has white hair and a beard.

Williams was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue T-shirt and black work boots, according to the release.

Deputies are searching for Williams, but the sheriff’s department has asked for the public’s help finding the missing man.

Anyone who has seen Williams, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.