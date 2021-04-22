Search ends for 82-year-old Franklin County man after he returns home

The Telegraph

Holiday destinations in up to 30 countries – including Spain’s Canary Islands, Portugal’s Azores and Malta – could make the UK’s green list for summer breaks from May 17. The destinations, which are dominated by islands, have high vaccination rates and low prevalence of Covid, putting them in a strong position for inclusion on the “green list,” according to government and industry sources. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, signalled earlier this week that the Government’s new traffic light ratings of countries would treat a nation’s islands independently of any higher Covid rate or lower vaccination rate on the mainland. This would place the Canary Islands (with 91.7 of the adult population vaccinated), Malta (44.1 per cent), Azores (36.1 per cent), Madeira (33.7 per cent) and even the Balearic islands ( 25.4 per cent) on the green list by May 17. Greece is also running a campaign to vaccinate all the population of at least 85 of its islands, which would put Zakynthos and Santinori in the frame for early summer holidays. It follows The Telegraph’s disclosure this morning that the Government is racing to ensure Covid passports are available to prove people have been vaccinated as early as next month, in time for summer holidays. Greece has said it will be ready to welcome vaccinated British tourists immediately when its resorts open up on May 15, while Spain and Portugal say they will throw open their borders from June along with much of the EU. Responding to The Telegraph’s disclosure, Fernando Valdés, Spanish Tourism Secretary, said on Thursday that he wanted UK holidaymakers to “restart holidays” in six weeks, adding: “We are desperate to welcome you this summer. We've been having constant conversations with UK authorities.” Mr Valdes said a travel corridor between the two countries, allowing quarantine-free breaks, was firmly on the table but only with Covid passports 'easing' the return of 'safe' travel.