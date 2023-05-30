Search Ends for High School Grad Who Jumped From Bahamas Cruise, Possibly on a Dare

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has “concluded” its search for a missing 18-year-old high school graduate from Louisiana who went overboard on a cruise in the Bahamas.

In statement issued over the weekend, the agency said its crew members had searched “more than 325 square miles” while helping with officials from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF).

“Our Coast Guard command center and aircrews based in Miami supported RBDF search and rescue efforts since the initial report Wednesday evening, and continued through Friday evening," Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Spado said in a news release. ‘We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments, and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family. We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends.”

Per a report from regional outlet WBRZ, Robbins was in the Bahamas celebrating with other recent grads when he went overboard. Robbins, investigators say, jumped from a boat near Athol Island. In fact, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is reportedly looking into whether or not the 18-year-old had made the initial leap “on a dare.”

Footage shared to social media in recent days is alleged to show the immediate aftermath of Robbins' leap into the water, as reported by TMZ.

“This kid fuckin’ jumped off!” someone can be heard saying in the clip. “Oh, bye-bye. … Yo, this kid's fuckin’ gone, bro.” The footage shows someone in the water in the evening hours, with the bystanders’ initial lightheartedness quickly shifting into urgency as they scream for the person to grab hold of a nearby floatation device.

In a recent statement, Robbins’ family confirmed the search had been “called off” by various officials of responding agencies.

“In this time of grief we thank our family, friend, and well wishers for granting us the privacy we need to properly remember our son and mourn his loss,” the family said.