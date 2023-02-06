Search ends for man wanted for violent crimes at Midlands gas station, sheriff says

After asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple violent crimes, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made over the weekend.

Al’jameek Duquan Butler was taken into custody Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The 20-year-old Orangeburg resident was charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of criminal conspiracy, according to the release.

The charges are from two separate incidents at the Enmarket involving Butler, the sheriff’s office said. The gas station/convenience store is at 6009 Columbia Road, near the intersection with Burke Road, in the St. Matthews area, about a mile from Exit 139 on Interstate 26.

One of the incidents was a carjacking that happened on Jan. 22, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Thomas Summers said his deputies connected Butler to the incidents through an investigation and with help from the community.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted the sheriff’s office in serving an arrest warrant, according to the release.

Butler’s bond was set at $350,000, the sheriff’s office said.