Search ends for missing Columbia woman when body is found, police say

The search for a missing Columbia woman ended Tuesday when her body was discovered, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Tamara Wilson, 41, was dead when she was found inside a vehicle in the 3000 block of Two Notch Road, police said. That area is densely packed with retail businesses, and is between C.A. Johnson High School and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department headquarters.

Tamara Wilson was reported missing by the Columbia Police Department.

No foul play is suspected in Wilson’s death, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not released a cause or time of death, but toxicology tests are pending, police said.

Wilson was publicly reported missing by the Columbia Police Department Monday. She was last seen by family at about 2 a.m. on April 21, police said.

There was no word if Wilson was alone when she was last seen alive.