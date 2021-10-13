Search ends at missing woman's property without finding her

Oct. 12—TECUMSEH, Mich. — After two days of searching her home and property, Michigan law enforcement officials did not locate a woman who has been missing for several months.

"We are done with what we intended to search right now," Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said.

If any new information comes in, though, then law enforcement is prepared to follow up, he added.

Dee Ann Warner, 52, was last seen the evening of April 24 and early morning of April 25 at her Munger Road home in Franklin Township, northwest of Tecumseh, according to Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

She has had no contact with friends or relatives since then.

On Monday, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office along with the FBI, Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, K9-one out of the Flint, Mich., area and Consumers Energy started searching her home and the fields around her house, according to Sheriff Bevier.

The focus area was about a half-mile of mostly fields, he said. Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

The sheriff said about 50 people were out at the search site and that the search began at about 9 a.m. Monday and stopped at about 7 p.m. that day.

On Tuesday, law enforcement started the search again at about 8:30 a.m.

"The extensive search utilizing a vast number of personnel, canines and ground sonar did not locate Dee Warner," Sheriff Bevier said in a release Tuesday.

At this point, investigators will be evaluating information that was obtained during this search, Sheriff Bevier said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greca at 517-264-5364.