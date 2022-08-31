Search ends in tragedy

Aug. 31—HIGH POINT — A day that began with several hundred people turning out in hopes of finding a missing 81-year-old woman ended with news that police thought they had found her body a mile from her home late Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found in a wooded area in the 2300 block of Hickswood Road, the High Point Police Department said Tuesday evening. Foul play isn't suspected in the death, police said.

No other details were released.

Heddie Dawkins, who had dementia, had been missing since she left her home on Blockhouse Court around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and apparently accidentally locked herself out. The High Point Police Department and other area agencies conducted an extensive search in a 3-mile radius of Dawkins' house.

Dawkins touched the lives of students as a counselor at High Point Central High School and Welborn Middle School before she retired in 2007.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, several hundred people from across the city and the Triad fanned out with High Point Police Department officers across neighborhoods near Dawkins' home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court.

Some of the volunteers know Dawkins and her family. But many people who don't had been moved enough by Dawkins' disappearance to come out on a hot, sunny weekday to help with only about 24 hours' notice of the flier response.

Robert Davies, who drove from Kernersville, said he happened to be riding his bicycle on the High Point Greenway last Wednesday when he met two women discussing Dawkins' disappearance. He followed the case since then and came Tuesday to help.

"It's about community," he said.

Dawkins' daughter, Rhonda Neal, said Tuesday morning that she and her family were awed by the turnout.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul