Search for escaped juvenile murder suspect continues

ST. LOUS – St. Louis police continue to search for an escaped juvenile inmate charged with murder who somehow broke out of the city’s juvenile detention center Saturday.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, mug shot, or physical description because they are a minor. Some residents tell FOX 2 that the lack of transparency is both unsettling and unacceptable.

Police said the 17-year-old inmate escaped from the juvenile detention center around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. They’ve been held there since December 8.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree murder stemming from a deadly shooting back on October 24 on Shreve Avenue, which killed 20-year-old victim Calvin Kelly.

People who live and work in the area said they wished police would share more about the suspect. Kym Shannon is a caregiver for her relative, who lives right by where the shooting occurred. She was upset to learn that police have not released any information about the suspect’s description.

“How would we be able to identify him and turn him in if we saw him? I think it’s ridiculous, and they need to do better,” she said.

Shannon said she is tired of the gun violence in the area, which she said is being perpetrated by teenagers.

“They walk around, broad daylight with assault rifles,” she said. “And you be scared sometimes to get in and out of your car, because you don’t know if they’re going to shoot you or what.”

Others were shocked to learn of this escape. Hervis Paige said he had a lot of questions for authorities.

“The first thing I would like to know is how did he get out?” Paige said.

Paige also feels authorities are leaving residents like him in the dark.

“That’s a major problem,” he said. “The area should know what’s going on. But leaving us in the dark? That’s no good.”

FOX 2 asked both police and the St. Louis Circuit Court for any details about the suspect. They declined to share anything else.

