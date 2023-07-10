Search for escapee and 'survivalist' Michael Burham stretches into 4th day. What we know

WARREN, Pa. ― The search for escaped inmate Michael C. Burham reached its fourth day on Monday as state, federal and local police agencies continued to comb Warren County and areas of the nearby Allegheny National Forest for the homicide suspect and kidnapping defendant whom authorities described as a "self-taught survivalist with military training."

State police on Monday said troopers continue to follow up on leads to try to find the 34-year-old Burham, who escaped from the Warren County Prison in downtown Warren late Thursday night.

Burham is accused of escaping by climbing on a pullup exercise machine in the prison recreation yard, getting on to a roof and then sliding off the prison roof with a rope made of bedsheets tied together, as the Erie Times-News has reported.

Burham is from Russell, near Warren, and is still believed to be in the area of Warren County, east of Erie County. State police said searchers are using police dogs, drones and helicopters.

How dangerous is Michael Burham?

Burham is wanted in connection with the May 11 fatal shooting of Kala Hodgkin, 34, of Jamestown, in Chautauqua County, New York, north of Warren. Though he has yet to be charged in that case, Burham is a "prime suspect" in the killing, the U.S. Marshals Service said. At the time of Hodgkin's death, Burham was wanted a charge that he had raped her, according to court records.

Burham fled the area after Hodgkin's death. He is accused of kidnapping an elderly couple in Sheffield, in Warren County, on May 20, and stealing their SUV, which he used to drive to South Carolina. He was captured there on May 24 after a multi-agency manhunt. The couple was found unharmed in a cemetery in South Carolina.

Burham was eventually returned to Warren. He was placed in the Warren County Prison on $1 million bond on June 19.

In a news conference in Warren on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police reiterated what the agency said in a news release on Saturday.

"Burham is a self-taught survivalist with military training and could potentially be holed up in a wooded area," according to the release. "He is to be considered armed and dangerous and we are asking the public not to approach."

The U.S. Marshals Service, which is assisting the state police, said "Burham has an extensive and violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous."

Where might Michael Burham be?

At a news conference Sunday, state police said the search of Burham has stretched into the Allegheny National Forest. Stockpiles and small campsites believed to be connected to Burham have been in the area, police also said, without offering specifics.

Burham was last known to be wearing a prison-issued denim jacket, an orange-striped jumpsuit and orange Croc-style shoes, "but it it possible for him to have changed clothing," state police said. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and has a tattoo of a tiger on his right arm.

Have any rewards been offered in the search for Michael Burham?

State police urge those with information on Burham to call the state police barracks in Warren at 814-728-3600.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information that helps lead to Burham's capture. Warren County Crime Stoppers is offering another $2,000.

Federal, state and local law enforcement gathered at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks west of Warren on Saturday amid the massive manhunt for Michael C. Burham, who escaped from the Warren County Prison on Thursday. The barracks is located just outside of Warren on Route 6 in Conewango Township.

According to the Marshals Service, other agencies involved in the manhunt for Burham include the city of Warren police, Warren County Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Warren County sheriff, Chautauqua County sheriff, Jamestown Police, Bradford police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

